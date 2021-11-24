 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

hipster masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult

K

By K-digitalstudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1082844664
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV151.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.7 MB

Related stock videos

hipster masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult . High quality 4k footage
4k00:28hipster masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult . High quality 4k footage
stylish masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult
4k00:17stylish masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult
A tall Nordic young man standing on a small pier, enjoying the view by a lake in Sweden. A steady glide cam shoting away from the model. Beautiful outdoor scenery.
4k00:11A tall Nordic young man standing on a small pier, enjoying the view by a lake in Sweden. A steady glide cam shoting away from the model. Beautiful outdoor scenery.
A stylish young man standing on a small pier by a calm lake in Sweden. A smooth gimbal shooting towards the model. Beautiful outdoor scenery on a summer night
4k00:09A stylish young man standing on a small pier by a calm lake in Sweden. A smooth gimbal shooting towards the model. Beautiful outdoor scenery on a summer night
A fashionable young man standing on a pier enjoying the view by a calm lake in Sweden. A steady gimbal footageing away from the model. A beautiful forest scenery.
4k00:09A fashionable young man standing on a pier enjoying the view by a calm lake in Sweden. A steady gimbal footageing away from the model. A beautiful forest scenery.
A Nordic young man standing on a pier by a calm lake in Sweden. Drone footage flying up and away from the model revealing a lake and a forest area.
4k00:15A Nordic young man standing on a pier by a calm lake in Sweden. Drone footage flying up and away from the model revealing a lake and a forest area.
A Nordic male with a full beard walking in a Swedish forest during the golden hour. Beautiful orange and green colors on the trees. A smooth glide cam footage in front of the model.
4k00:09A Nordic male with a full beard walking in a Swedish forest during the golden hour. Beautiful orange and green colors on the trees. A smooth glide cam footage in front of the model.
A full bearded Nordic male walking in a Swedish forest during the golden hour. A low glide cam footage in front of the model following him as he's walking.
4k00:11A full bearded Nordic male walking in a Swedish forest during the golden hour. A low glide cam footage in front of the model following him as he's walking.
Same model in other videos
stylish masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult
4k00:17stylish masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult
hipster masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult . High quality 4k footage
4k00:28hipster masculine nordic bearded man smoking a cigarette in night cafe with city lights in the background, urban night life, manly portrait of unshaven serious mature adult . High quality 4k footage
bearded hipster man thinking and suddenly getting an idea, emotional, expressive portrait, portrait of funny bearded guy who gets inspiration insight. High quality 4k footage
4k00:06bearded hipster man thinking and suddenly getting an idea, emotional, expressive portrait, portrait of funny bearded guy who gets inspiration insight. High quality 4k footage
brutal hipster bearded man smoking a cigarette, inhaling smoke, looking at camera, coarse cool guy with bad habit, smoking issues. High quality 4k footage
4k00:20brutal hipster bearded man smoking a cigarette, inhaling smoke, looking at camera, coarse cool guy with bad habit, smoking issues. High quality 4k footage
funny bearded man with Christmas decorations in his beard, smiling comic chubby Santa, portrait of hipster millennial guy. High quality 4k footage
4k00:06funny bearded man with Christmas decorations in his beard, smiling comic chubby Santa, portrait of hipster millennial guy. High quality 4k footage
funny bearded man with Christmas decorations in his beard, smiling comic chubby Santa, portrait of hipster millennial guy. High quality 4k footage
4k00:13funny bearded man with Christmas decorations in his beard, smiling comic chubby Santa, portrait of hipster millennial guy. High quality 4k footage

Related video keywords