 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Black Laboratory uniform icon isolated on white background. Gown for pharmaceutical research workers. Medical employee equipment. 4K Video motion graphic animation .

S

By Sazhnieva Oksana

  • Stock footage ID: 1082843875
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP46.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.1 MB

Related stock videos

Glowing neon line Laboratory uniform icon isolated on black background. Gown for pharmaceutical research workers. Medical employee equipment. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Glowing neon line Laboratory uniform icon isolated on black background. Gown for pharmaceutical research workers. Medical employee equipment. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
White line Laboratory uniform icon isolated on black background. Gown for pharmaceutical research workers. Medical employee equipment. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10White line Laboratory uniform icon isolated on black background. Gown for pharmaceutical research workers. Medical employee equipment. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
Glowing neon line Laboratory uniform icon isolated on black background. Gown for pharmaceutical research workers. Medical employee equipment. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Glowing neon line Laboratory uniform icon isolated on black background. Gown for pharmaceutical research workers. Medical employee equipment. 4K Video motion graphic animation .

Related video keywords