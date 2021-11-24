0
Stock video
Black Bucket icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
S
- Stock footage ID: 1082843755
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|6.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Glowing neon line Popcorn in cardboard box icon isolated on black background. Popcorn bucket box. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Trash can icon isolated on black background. Garbage bin sign. Recycle basket icon. Office trash icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation
4k00:10Black line Trash can icon isolated on white background. Delete icon. Garbage bin sign. Recycle basket icon. Office trash icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black Sand in bucket icon isolated on white background. Plastic kid toy. Summer icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black line Sand in bucket icon isolated on white background. Plastic kid toy. Summer icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Fishing bucket with fishes icon isolated on black background. Fish in a bucket. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Related video keywords
4kanimationappliancebackgroundbathblackbucketbucketfulbuttoncancirclecleancleanupcontainerdesigndonateemptyequipmentflatgarbagegardengardeninghandlehomehouseholdhouseworkiconillustrationisolatedjanitorlongmetalobjectpailpaintplasticpotroundshadowshapesignsimplesymboltooltrashvideowashwaterwhiteyellow