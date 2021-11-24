 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Black Medical thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation .

S

By Sazhnieva Oksana

  • Stock footage ID: 1082843707
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP46.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.1 MB

Related stock videos

Black line Medical thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Medical thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black line Medical thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Medical thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black line Medical digital thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Medical digital thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black line Medical digital thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Medical digital thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
White line Medical digital thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on black background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10White line Medical digital thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on black background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black Medical digital thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black Medical digital thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Glowing neon line Medical thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on black background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Medical thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on black background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Glowing neon line Medical digital thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on black background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Medical digital thermometer for medical examination icon isolated on black background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.

Related video keywords