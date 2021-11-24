0
Stock video
Young, beautiful, fit and natural blond woman in white swimsuit. Epilation, skin care, cellulite removal, and weight loss.
M
- Stock footage ID: 1082843308
Video clip length: 00:38FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|687.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Beautiful young woman performing a spiritual yoga pose on the top of a mountain at sunrise in slow motion, sunrise zen wellness
hd00:09Back view of unrecognizable slender young woman sitting on yoga mat in lotus position and raising hands up outside in city park. Rear view of female practicing yoga outdoors in sunny day.
hd00:21Woman fitness runner on top happy and celebrating success. Female runner on top of the world cheering in winning gesture.
4k00:10Young athletic woman meditating on the top of a mountain, zen yoga meditation practice in nature
4k00:48Yoga class multi racial group of women exercising healthy lifestyle in fitness studio yoga warrior poses
hd00:31a young woman with a slender figure is engaged in gymnastics at sea at sunrise. She makes a run along the sea coast. sequence camera stabilizer shots.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Aerial Shot of Three Beautiful Fit Women Doing Morning Yoga on a White Sailing Catamaran Boat. Peaceful Sea with Rising Sun and Calm Sea. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:21Young, beautiful, fit and natural blond woman in white swimsuit. Epilation, skin care, cellulite removal, and weight loss concepts.
4k00:08Beauty portrait of young, attractive and healthy woman. Surprised brunette girl is screaming over white background. Natural female face.
4k00:28Young, beautiful, fit and natural blond woman in white swimsuit. Epilation, skin care, cellulite removal, and weight loss concepts.
4k00:27Young, beautiful, fit and natural blond woman in white swimsuit. Epilation, skin care, cellulite removal, and weight loss concepts.
4k00:14Young, beautiful, fit and natural blond woman in white swimsuit. Epilation, skin care, cellulite removal, and weight loss concepts.
4k00:32Young, beautiful, fit and natural blond woman in white swimsuit. Epilation, skin care, cellulite removal, and weight loss.
4k00:22Young, beautiful, fit and natural blond woman in white swimsuit. Epilation, skin care, cellulite removal, and weight loss.
Related video keywords
agingantiapplyattractivebeautifulbikinibodybrunettecarecaucasiancellulitecleanconceptcosmeticscreamdepilationdietepilationfemalefitfreshgirlhandshealthhealthcareisolatedlegsliftingmassagemassagingmoisturizingnaturalperfectprocedurerejuvenateremovalshapeskinskincarespasportstudioswimsuittanweight losswhitewomanwrinklesyoung