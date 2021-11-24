0
Stock video
Young, happy and healthy pregnant woman on white background. Studio video. Baby expectation, pregnancy and motherhood concept.
M
- Stock footage ID: 1082843302
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|409.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:07Closeup of pregnant woman girl with headphones on her belly. Future baby listens to music concept. Sliding right shot on Canon XA25. Full HD 1080p. Progressive scan 25fps. Dolly camera movement.
4k00:17The pregnant woman standing on scales at home in the bedroom. Close-up. Pregnant woman weighing on scale. Caucasian pregnant woman standing on scale in living room.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Forensic specialist working in the forest. Police criminalists collecting evidence and making criminal investigation. Crime scene.
4k00:32Beautiful young woman walks across the field and touches rye with her hand. Girl in the rays of the sunset. Freedom and happiness.
4k00:56Diverse team of scientists is working on a vaccine in a modern scientific research laboratory. Genetic engineer workplace. Future technology and science concept.
4k00:30Diverse team of scientists is working on a vaccine in a modern scientific research laboratory. Genetic engineer workplace. Future technology and science concept.
4k00:17African-American doctor makes a coronavirus vaccine using a syringe and hypodermic needle. Medical worker and patient at the hospital office. Vaccination and safety concept.
Related video keywords
abdomenawaitingbabybeautifulbellybirthblackbodycarecaucasianchildchildbirthconceptexpectantexpectationexpectingfemalegirlhandshappinesshappyhealthhealthyindoorsisolatedladylifelovematernalmaternitymothermotherhoodparentparenthoodparentingpregnancypregnantsmilestomachstudioswimsuittouchingtummyunderwearwaitingwhitewhite backgroundwindowwomanyoung