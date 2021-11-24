0
Stock video
Happy little brother and sister lies on green grass. Children is dream on the grass in park. Happy face of baby. Little boy and girl looks at sky. Smile of Children and look up to camera
G
By GemelStocK
- Stock footage ID: 1082840464
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|675.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|41 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|8.1 MB
Same model in other videos
hd00:14Portrait Funny little girl smiling child looking at camera are sitting on the couch at home, cute kid child with pretty face sitting on sofa. Concept of a happy childhood.
hd00:13Cute baby boy drinking a glass of water in a cafe. Slow motion little boy drinking water. Close-up. The child is drinking a cup of water.
hd00:16Cute healthy preschool kid boy eats pasta noodles sitting in nursery cafe. Happy child eating healthy organic and vegan food in restaurant. Childhood, health concept
4k00:18Cute woman with little happy son and daughter are choosing fresh vegetables together at the grocery store. A mother with her children takes ripe tomatoes from the shelf and puts them in a basket.
4k00:12Portrait of a Cute boy with big tears running down his cheeks,child sits at the table at home and cries with his mouth wide open,tears are flowing with a screaming face.Child, not holding back his cry
4k00:19Mother Gives Baby Food from a Baby Spoon in a Restaurant, a Child Eats Willingly. Cute Little Baby Eating Her Dinner. 4k. Child eat porridge.
hd00:25Portrait happy cute young teenage girl brushing teeth in bathroom and smiling. Children daily healthcare routine. Caucasian kid with white tooth looking at mirror isolated at home. Lifestyle.
Related video keywords
baby backyardbeauty boyboy littlebrother sistercheerful childchild brotherchildren eatingchildren facefashion summerfeet friendsfun girlfun togetherfunny girlgirl and boygrass fieldgreen grassgroup wellnesshappy childhappy familyhug kidkid childrenlaughing lookingleisure littlelow viewlying on the grassmale handsnature outdoornature outsideoutdoor outsideoutside parkperson playpicnic peopleportrait casualpositive peoplepretty cuterelax picnicslow motionsmile playsmiling facesport lifestylespring meadowspring sisterteam talkingtoddler summeryoung friends