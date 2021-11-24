0
Stock video
Aerial video. Slowmotion shot of a coal electric plant. Smoke coming out of three pipes of an old electric plant. Carbon emissions concept. Reduce CO2 emissions. Paris agreement. Developing countries
E
- Stock footage ID: 1082836864
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|43.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Aerial video. Slowmotion shot of a coal electric plant. Smoke coming out of three pipes of an old electric plant. Carbon emissions concept. Reduce CO2 emissions. Paris agreement. Developing countries
4k00:41Aerial video. Slowmotion shot of a coal electric plant. Smoke coming out of three pipes of an old electric plant. Carbon emissions concept. Reduce CO2 emissions. Paris agreement. Developing countries
4k00:44Aerial video. Slowmotion shot of a coal electric plant. Smoke coming out of three pipes of an old electric plant. Carbon emissions concept. Reduce CO2 emissions. Paris agreement. Developing countries
4k00:33Aerial video. Slowmotion shot of a coal electric plant. Smoke coming out of three pipes of an old electric plant. Carbon emissions concept. Reduce CO2 emissions. Paris agreement. Developing countries
4k00:20Aerial video. Slowmotion shot of a coal electric plant. Smoke coming out of three pipes of an old electric plant. Carbon emissions concept. Reduce CO2 emissions. Paris agreement. Developing countries
4k00:29Aerial video. Slowmotion shot of a coal electric plant. Smoke coming out of three pipes of an old electric plant. Carbon emissions concept. Reduce CO2 emissions. Paris agreement. Developing countries
4k00:34Aerial video. Slowmotion shot of a coal electric plant. Smoke coming out of three pipes of an old electric plant. Carbon emissions concept. Reduce CO2 emissions. Paris agreement. Developing countries
Related video keywords
aerialatmospherebirds-eye viewcarbon-neutralchimneyclimateclimate changecloudcloudscoalcoal plantcoolingcopterdioxidedirtyelectricelectricityenergyenvironmentfactoryfossilfossil fuelsfuelfumesgasgreenhouseheatingindustrialindustrynet-zeroparis agreementpipeplantpollutionpowerpower plantreduce emissionsskysmogsmokestationsteamsunrisetechnologytowertoxicvaporview from abovewarmingwhite