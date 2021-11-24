0
Stock video
pasta falling into clean boiling water in stainless steel pot - slo-mo close-up
t
By teh_z1b
- Stock footage ID: 1082836192
Video clip length: 00:43FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|434.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|49.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:07Spaghetti throwing into the water. Pasta falling into boiled water. Cooking italian dish. Look up view. Slow motion.
hd00:05Falling golden pasta penne in slow motion on the green background, slow motion food, 240fps Full HD 10 bit
hd00:46Rome, 28 - April - 2019. To prepare an Italian pasta dish, boil in a pan of salted water. In the video you can see the bubbles rising from the bottom of the pot.
4k00:06Cherry tomatoes falling and rolling on a table. Shot with high speed camera 4K in slow motion.
Related video keywords
100 degreesaddaddingboiledboilerboilingbubblecleanclose-upconceptualcookingcooking pandangerdeflectiondiffractiondroppingdrowningemotionenergyfallinggenericharmfulhorizontalhornshotkitchenliquidmacaronimetalmetallicnobodypastapotpouringpreparationprocessreciperefractingrefractionrestaurantslo-mosocialstainlessstainless steelsteamsteeltemperaturetransparentwateryelow