0
Stock video
pancakes frying on skillet with vegetable oil slowed down close-up
t
By teh_z1b
- Stock footage ID: 1082836186
Video clip length: 00:45FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|405.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|52.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Overhead Extreme close up of butter added to a hot non-stick teflon coated frying pan with olive oil in. Butter sizzles
hd00:17Pouring cooking oil on skillet. Olive oil for cooking. Closeup view iron cast skillet with oil
Related video keywords
breakfastbrownclose-upcookcookingcoveredcuisineculinarydeliciousdishdomesticdoughdowndufffatflourfoodfryinghandcrafthomehotironkitchenmealno peoplenobodynutritionoilowerweightpanpancakepancakespreparationreciperisingroastroastedroastingrussianskilletslowedslowed downtastythreetraditionalvegetablewetzen-like