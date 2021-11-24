0
Stock video
Popping Christmas Ornament Flyover. Bouncing Christmas balls entice with intrigue and curiosity. Full HD resolution. Great for a greeting video or a Christmas-themed background
S
By Sadfiction
- Stock footage ID: 1082834101
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|247.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
hd00:09Christmas showcase mockup, looping animation of a funny 3d Gift box and ball ornament with golden legs, dancing near the empty pedestal and round blank white board, isolated on red background.
hd00:14Christmas cycled background. Gold and red balls flying around opened gift box. Rotating whirl, spinning vortex, merry-go-round of 3d objects. Live image. New Year greeting card seamless motion design.
hd00:10Christmas Tree Stars 1 Background A Full HD, 1920x1080 Pixels, Seamlessly Looped Animation Works with all Editing Programs Simply Loop it for any duration Suits for Christmas, New Year, Holidays
4k00:50Wonderful Happy New year 2021 Greeting 4K animation With Fireworks - 2021 Happy new year animated text - Two Versions : Gold and silver
Related video keywords
2022backgroundballballsbaublesbeautifulbirthdaybokehbrightcelebratecelebrationcelebration backgroundchristmaschristmas ballchristmas ball isolatedchristmas ballscolordecordecorationdecorativedropfallgeneralgiftgoldgoldengroupholidayslevitationlowluxurymerrymotionobjectornamentornamentspartypileseasonshinysilverslowsmallsparklespheretinywhitewhite backgroundwinteryear