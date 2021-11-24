 
Stock video

Flying Christmas Ornaments Alpha Loop. Gold and white Christmas ornaments, snowflakes and stars floating across the frame in slow motion on a transparent alpha channel background in a seamless loop.

By Sadfiction

  • Stock footage ID: 1082834083
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV3.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

