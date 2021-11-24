0
Stock video
Christmas Tree. Blurred light decoration on Christmas tree. Golden ornaments, lights on Christmas tree.
S
By Sadfiction
- Stock footage ID: 1082833921
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|176.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Flying falling colorful confetti isolated over yellow orange background in studio. Holiday party birthday lifestyle Happy New Year 2020 concept. Woman toss up golden shine tinsel show thumbs up.
hd00:21Female Hands Opening Red Box at Home. Unrecognizable Brunette Opening Christmas Gift. Blurred Xmas Lights on Background.
hd00:17Slide in front of presents - gift boxes for christmas or other events against blurry blinking lights
Related video keywords
abstractanimationbackgroundballblizzardblueblurredbranchbrightbulbcardcelebrationchristmas decorationchristmas symbolchristmas treeclose-upcloseupcoldcrystaldecemberdecorateddecorationdesignevergreenfestivefrostygoldgreenhappyhappy new yearholidayjanuarymerrymerry christmasnaturenewnew yearnightornamentparticlepatternpineseasonseasonalsnowsnowflakesparkletreewinteryear