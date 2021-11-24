 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Gavle , Gavleborg , Sweden - 11 08 2021: A wood fluff pulp factory Skutskar Mill and huge stacks of tree trunks

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1082830030
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV994.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV31.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.3 MB

Related stock videos

Gavle , Gavleborg , Sweden - 11 08 2021: Skutskar Mill, A wood fluff pulp factory and huge stacks of tree trunks
4k00:13Gavle , Gavleborg , Sweden - 11 08 2021: Skutskar Mill, A wood fluff pulp factory and huge stacks of tree trunks
Gavle , Gavleborg , Sweden - 11 08 2021: 1000s of tree stems wait to enter the Skutskar Mill factory behind
4k00:17Gavle , Gavleborg , Sweden - 11 08 2021: 1000s of tree stems wait to enter the Skutskar Mill factory behind
Gavle , Gavleborg , Sweden - 11 08 2021: 1000s of tree stems ready to enter the Skutskar Mill factory
4k00:17Gavle , Gavleborg , Sweden - 11 08 2021: 1000s of tree stems ready to enter the Skutskar Mill factory
Gavle , Gavleborg , Sweden - 11 08 2021: Huge stacks of timber with the fluff pulp factory Skutskar Mill beyond
4k00:14Gavle , Gavleborg , Sweden - 11 08 2021: Huge stacks of timber with the fluff pulp factory Skutskar Mill beyond
ZOOM OUT Stacked chopped timber waiting to enter a factory in Sweden
4k00:10ZOOM OUT Stacked chopped timber waiting to enter a factory in Sweden
Stacked chopped timber waiting to enter a factory in Sweden
4k00:10Stacked chopped timber waiting to enter a factory in Sweden
ZOOM IN to stacked chopped timber waiting to enter a factory in Sweden
4k00:10ZOOM IN to stacked chopped timber waiting to enter a factory in Sweden
PAN of stacked chopped timber waiting to enter a factory in Sweden
4k00:10PAN of stacked chopped timber waiting to enter a factory in Sweden

Related video keywords