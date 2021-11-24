 
Stock video

Glasgow , United Kingdom (UK) - 11 10 2021: Glasgow, Scotland, UK. 10th November 2021: Amal meeting the local people in Govan.

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1082829772
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV291.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV31.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.2 MB

