 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Water meter shows household consumption of water.

P

By Proton-stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1082828770
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4106.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.1 MB

Related stock videos

Water meter, close up. The counter water consumption.
hd00:27Water meter, close up. The counter water consumption.
Mechanical counter, industrial flow meter for gas or water consumption or vintage odometer for a car dashboard, olr fuel petrol station pump meter
hd00:06Mechanical counter, industrial flow meter for gas or water consumption or vintage odometer for a car dashboard, olr fuel petrol station pump meter
Close up shot water meter, The counter water consumption
hd00:25Close up shot water meter, The counter water consumption
2 digit mechanical counter diplaying date, day of month, or clock minutes or gas consumption meter
hd00:102 digit mechanical counter diplaying date, day of month, or clock minutes or gas consumption meter
New year 1922 concept, mechanical counter turning from number 1921 to 1922
4k00:10New year 1922 concept, mechanical counter turning from number 1921 to 1922
Water meter, close up. The counter water consumption.
hd00:29Water meter, close up. The counter water consumption.
Water meter, close up. The counter water consumption.
hd00:30Water meter, close up. The counter water consumption.
Water Meters Of A Modern Apartment Building
4k00:13Water Meters Of A Modern Apartment Building

Related video keywords