0
Stock video
Water meter shows household consumption of water.
P
By Proton-stock
- Stock footage ID: 1082828770
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|106.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Mechanical counter, industrial flow meter for gas or water consumption or vintage odometer for a car dashboard, olr fuel petrol station pump meter
hd00:102 digit mechanical counter diplaying date, day of month, or clock minutes or gas consumption meter
Related video keywords
accuracyamountapartmentarrowbackgroundcloseupconstructionconsumptioncontrolcountercubicdevicedialdischargedisplayeconomyenergyengineeringequipmentfittingflowgaugeheathomeindicatorindustrialindustryinstrumentmeasuremeasurementmeasuringmechanicalmetalmeternumberobjectpartpipeplumberplumbingredscaleservicesupplysystemtechnologytoolwaterwater meterwhite