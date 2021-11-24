0
Stock video
Yong in-si, Gyeong gi-do, Republic of Korea Nov. 21 2021 Looking at the simple exercise equipment in the condominium complex in November.
C
By CalmingView
- Stock footage ID: 1082828323
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|9.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Young Asian women are exercising with outdoor running with a mountain background. When the sun sets in Thailand in summer, Concept healthy running and outdoor exercise,Tracking dolly shot
4k00:23Young diversity sporty people practicing yoga lesson with instructor. Multi racial group of women exercising healthy lifestyle in fitness studio. Sport activity, gymnastics or ballet dancing class.
4k00:10Weight loss Comparison Before After Dieting Exercise Results Losing Weight Overweight to Muscular Transformation Plus Size vs. Skinny Excess Body Fat Reduction Lean Muscles Alpha Map Loop Version 1
4k00:12Funny cute little kid daughter meditating in lotus pose laughing with young mom at home, happy healthy family mother and small child girl having fun doing yoga exercise relaxing together sit on couch
hd00:31Transition shot of determined muscular man putting heavy plates on barbell and lifting in gym
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12In Scientific Sports Laboratory Beautiful Woman Athlete Runs on a Treadmill with Electrodes Attached to Her Body, Monitors Show EKG Data on Display. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Camera.
4k00:15Senior Caucasian woman at home visited by Caucasian female nurse, walking using a walker, nurse wearing face mask. Medical care at home during Covid 19 Coronavirus quarantine, slow motion
4k00:15Diverse woman and man wearing face masks exercising at gym. working out on exercise bikes. hygiene at gym during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic