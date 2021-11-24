0
Stock video
Family Smiling Asian couples talking happy at leisure activities in coffee shop. women gave advice and exchange ideas and encouraged. Convince yourself of having fun in park. lifestyles concept
R
- Stock footage ID: 1082827567
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|2 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|32.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
4k00:16on a sunny day a beautiful woman puts the traveling head out the car window to admire the view and breathe pure air along with his friends that comes in her happy thoughts
4k00:14Happy Asian family senior husband cover his wife with a blanket and hugging together on the beach at summer sunset. Healthy elderly retirement couple relax and enjoy romantic outdoor vacation together
4k00:17Asian elderly couple dancing together while listen to music in living room at home, sweet couple enjoy love moment while having fun when relaxed at home. Lifestyle senior family relax at home concept.
4k00:21Happy young asian family with baby in park. Father and Mother holding their baby son at park. Asian family having quality time together. People with Family concept.
Same model in other videos
4k00:19Close up holding hands of happy walking couple Relax in garden during your vacation. Trust concept, believe in living happy life. Enjoy being together, take care of loved. health care
4k00:32Family Asian couples using smartphones to take selfies on their summer garden vacation. Sit and chat on video call with happy smile in park. Leisure activities after opening city to live independent
4k00:26Asian female couple using mirrorless camera stand in park practicing photography during holidays with smile and happiness. Living a life that feels relaxed in summer. freedom of life. Concept gadget
4k00:25Asian female couple using mirrorless camera stand in park practicing photography during holidays with smile and happiness. Living a life that feels relaxed in summer. freedom of life. Concept gadget
4k00:31Asian female couple using mirrorless camera stand in park practicing photography during holidays with smile and happiness. Living a life that feels relaxed in summer. freedom of life. Concept gadget
4k00:29Asian female couple using mirrorless camera sit in park practicing photography during holidays with smile and happiness. Living a life that feels relaxed in summer. freedom of life. Concept gadget
4k00:19Close up of middle-aged Beautiful Asian woman short hair talking with confidence Happy introducing myself via video call. Recommend to talk and consult about health. Concept health care
Related video keywords
appasianattractivecafecarefreecasualchatcoffee shopcolleaguescommunicationconcerncouplescoworkerencouragementfamilyfeel goodfriendsfriendshipfunhappyholidaysinternetjapaneselaughleisurelgbtloversmanmeetingmobileno covid19onlineopenorderparkpeoplephonerelationshiprelaxationromanticsharesmartphonesmiletalktechnologytogethernesswifiwomanwomenyoung