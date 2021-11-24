 
0

Stock video

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

S

By Sean Pavone

  • Stock footage ID: 1082823466
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV815.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.6 MB

Related video keywords