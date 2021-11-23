0
Stock video
4K aerial view of drone, fishermen's boats are sailing towards the shore. Turquoise waters and bright weather.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1082822188
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|266.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13aerial shot expensive luxury sport car SUV driving on the sunny clean road highway to mountains. Joy future packshot
4k00:28Aerial top down 4k view of white car driving on country road in forest in the evening at twilight. Cinematic drone shot flying over gravel road in pine tree forest
4k00:27AERIAL: Red convertible car driving along the coastal road above dramatic rocky shore towards volcanic mountains. Happy young couple on summer vacation traveling at the seaside in Oahu island, Hawaii
4k00:12AERIAL, LENS FLARE: Scenic shot of 18 wheeler trucks and cars crossing Mojave desert at dusk. Golden evening sun rays shine on the traffic moving up and down the straight freeway in rural California.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:37Aerial view of Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee at sunset with road in the valley by the river
4k00:20CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2021 - aerial over the 5 freeway highway near Gorman and The Grapevine, California.
Related video keywords
aboveaerialarchipelagoasiabackgroundbaybeachbeautifulbeautybluecinematiccoastdroneeveningfishermanforestislandlandscapelightmountainnatureoceanoutdooroverparadisereflectionsandseaseascapesereneshineshoresilhouetteskyslow motionsouth east asiansummersunsunlightsunnysunrisesunsetthailandtoptourismtraveltreestropicalwaterwaves