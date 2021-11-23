 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A fisherman is sailing in the sea among the islands near the coast. the beautiful sea of the tropics in Thailand. Cinematic drone shot.

A

By Andromeda stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1082821999
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV207 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.1 MB

Related stock videos

Silhouette of traditional fisherman on the fishing boat during golden sunrise at Nagalang beach,Labuan,Malaysia.
hd00:15Silhouette of traditional fisherman on the fishing boat during golden sunrise at Nagalang beach,Labuan,Malaysia.
This cinematic seagull scene at the infamous Fisherman's Wharf on Pier 39 in San Francisco is the perfect setting shot for your travel show, nature doc, and more! Shot in 4K UHD resolution.
4k00:22This cinematic seagull scene at the infamous Fisherman's Wharf on Pier 39 in San Francisco is the perfect setting shot for your travel show, nature doc, and more! Shot in 4K UHD resolution.
This cinematic scene of Alcatraz Island from Fisherman's Wharf on Pier 39 in San Francisco is the perfect setting shot for your travel show, historical doc, and more! Shot in 4K UHD resolution.
4k00:32This cinematic scene of Alcatraz Island from Fisherman's Wharf on Pier 39 in San Francisco is the perfect setting shot for your travel show, historical doc, and more! Shot in 4K UHD resolution.
This cinematic sea lion scene at the infamous Fisherman's Wharf on Pier 39 in San Francisco is the perfect setting shot for your travel show, historical doc, and more! Shot in 4K UHD resolution.
4k00:20This cinematic sea lion scene at the infamous Fisherman's Wharf on Pier 39 in San Francisco is the perfect setting shot for your travel show, historical doc, and more! Shot in 4K UHD resolution.
Unseen Thailand Sam Chong Tai Aerial shot fishing boats sailing in the river
hd00:21Unseen Thailand Sam Chong Tai Aerial shot fishing boats sailing in the river
4K Salmon river going downstream - Drone flying - open ocean
4k00:204K Salmon river going downstream - Drone flying - open ocean
Fishing on the sea breakwater. Sea fishing.
hd00:11Fishing on the sea breakwater. Sea fishing.
Aerial forward village on water sea farm constructions plantation production aquaculture fish shrimp Poor life survival. Culture traditional. Natural seascape. Unique landmark Asia Vietnam
4k00:11Aerial forward village on water sea farm constructions plantation production aquaculture fish shrimp Poor life survival. Culture traditional. Natural seascape. Unique landmark Asia Vietnam

Related video keywords