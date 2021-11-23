0
Stock video
Red and blue Colorful balls shape on background, abstract multicolored geometric shapes. Minimalist design pastel colors decoration.
b
By bonandbon
- Stock footage ID: 1082821516
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|859.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09HUD Finance Display. Futuristic screen with animated digital graphs, charts, computer data and more. Great video to use in any economy, financial, technology or futuristic
4k01:00Colorful red/blue paint drops mixing in water. Ink swirling underwater. Colored acrylic cloud abstract smoke explosion animation. Close up view
4k00:21Retro abstract 80's 90's design pattern background. Memphis style with geometrical shapes of different vintage colors. Seamless 4k pop art design.
4k00:05Glitch noise static television VFX. Visual video effects stripes background, tv screen noise glitch effect. Video background, transition effect for video editing, intro and logo reveals with sound.
4k00:06Seamless loop of 2D animation of glowing horizontal lines streaming across the screen. Deep blues and vibrant purples make this a great seamless loop abstract background.
4k01:00Real shot color paint drops in water in slow motion. Ink swirling underwater. Cloud of ink collision isolated on black background with alpha. Colorful abstract smoke explosion animation. Close up view
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:073d rendering, animation of floral background, blooming paper flowers, botanical pattern growing, paper craft, candy pastel colors, bright hue palette
4k00:08Abstract 3d render, geometric background, modern animation, motion design, 4k seamless looped video
4k00:58Abstaract colorful ink drops in the water in slow motion mixing in Love shape heart. Blue and Pink ink paint drops swirling and mixing underwater. Colorful Ink Cloud collision isolated with alpha.
Related video keywords
abstractartartisticbackgroundballbannerbluebrightbusinesscartooncolorcolorfulconceptcovercoveragecreativedecorationdecorativedesignelementfabricfantasticflyerfuturisticgamegeometricglowinggradientgraphicillustrationlayoutmarketingminimalmodernneonobjectpatternpostershapeshinysimplestylesymboltemplatetexturetrendywallpaperweb