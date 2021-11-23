 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Happy woman cheering as she exits a water slide into a sparkling sunlit swimming pool at a hotel resort on er summer vacation

T

By T Tale

  • Stock footage ID: 1082819779
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV275.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.8 MB

Related stock videos

Selfie of son and mother having fun, going down a water slide on a rubber ring. Sliding at a Water Amusement Park on summer vacation.
4k00:19Selfie of son and mother having fun, going down a water slide on a rubber ring. Sliding at a Water Amusement Park on summer vacation.
Great footage of a happy couple sliding down a zip line in tandem, over a canyon and into the woods. Part two, filmed of a selfiestick.
hd00:09Great footage of a happy couple sliding down a zip line in tandem, over a canyon and into the woods. Part two, filmed of a selfiestick.
Young Multi Race Couple Having Fun Sliding Down in a Water Slide. Waterpark Summer Travel Activity Concept. First View POV. 4K Gopro Footage. Bali, Indonesia.
4k00:06Young Multi Race Couple Having Fun Sliding Down in a Water Slide. Waterpark Summer Travel Activity Concept. First View POV. 4K Gopro Footage. Bali, Indonesia.
POV, point-of-view of mother and her daughter tubing fast down snowy slope in Utah's Wasatch Mountains.
hd00:19POV, point-of-view of mother and her daughter tubing fast down snowy slope in Utah's Wasatch Mountains.
Pregnant woman looks at the children on the playground
hd00:16Pregnant woman looks at the children on the playground
Happy woman with her daughter sliding down the waterslide in a waterpark
hd00:24Happy woman with her daughter sliding down the waterslide in a waterpark
Young happy woman sliding on high speed zipline rope above beautiful tropic forest. slow motion. 1920x1080
hd00:18Young happy woman sliding on high speed zipline rope above beautiful tropic forest. slow motion. 1920x1080
Balinese yoga teacher and caucasian woman doing tree yoga pose, slide
hd00:25Balinese yoga teacher and caucasian woman doing tree yoga pose, slide
Same model in other videos
Senior couple enjoying cocktails poolside in a summer resort with multi-storey hotel and sparkling swimming pool
4k00:14Senior couple enjoying cocktails poolside in a summer resort with multi-storey hotel and sparkling swimming pool
Two women watching tropical fish swimming amongst tall trailing green aquatic plants in an aquarium during their summer vacation
4k00:26Two women watching tropical fish swimming amongst tall trailing green aquatic plants in an aquarium during their summer vacation
Woman photographing old underwater ruins in an aquarium through the glass tunnel in a marine biology and tourism concept
4k00:14Woman photographing old underwater ruins in an aquarium through the glass tunnel in a marine biology and tourism concept
Senor woman taking photographs on her mobile in an aquarium on a sightseeing tour while on summer vacation
4k00:23Senor woman taking photographs on her mobile in an aquarium on a sightseeing tour while on summer vacation
Senior lady watching out of the window of a cable car in transit above a coastal city in a travel abd sightseeing concept
hd00:08Senior lady watching out of the window of a cable car in transit above a coastal city in a travel abd sightseeing concept
Woman tourist watching colorful tropical fish in a large aquarium swimming past a rocky coral reef
4k00:28Woman tourist watching colorful tropical fish in a large aquarium swimming past a rocky coral reef
Middle-aged woman wearing a backpack looking through a binocular telescope at a tourist viewing point overlooking rigged mountain peaks and valley
4k00:12Middle-aged woman wearing a backpack looking through a binocular telescope at a tourist viewing point overlooking rigged mountain peaks and valley
Woman photographing a sunken building in an underwater display with her mobile phoen as she enjoys a day at an aquarium
4k00:11Woman photographing a sunken building in an underwater display with her mobile phoen as she enjoys a day at an aquarium

Related video keywords