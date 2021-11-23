0
Stock video
Young cheerful woman wearing pajamas receives present on holidays. Christmas decorations. Funny, happy girl curiously shakes a gift box.
I
By IT pictures
- Stock footage ID: 1082818813
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|147.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Sitting at the Dinner Table Handsome Young Man Plays the Guitar For a Friends. Family and Friends Listening to Music at the Summer Evening Garden Party Celebration.
4k00:21Slow motion of group of young multi-ethnic friends just arrived with a minivan are having fun to start a vacation on a beach with a sea on a sunset.
4k00:16Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Family, Friends and Children. People are Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun. Panoramic Camera Shot.
4k00:12At the College House Costume Party: Fun Guy Wearing Space Suit Dances Off, Doing Groovy Funky Robot Dance Modern Moves. With Him Beautiful Girls and Boys Dancing in Neon Lights.
4k00:15Beautiful Brunette Slowly Waking up in the Morning, Stretches and Gets Up from the Bed, Sun Shines on Her From the Big Window. Happy Young Girl Greets New Day
4k00:06Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Sexy happy group of friends at glamorous party lighting sparklers having fun smiling celebrating new year's eve.
4k00:14Los Angeles, California/USA - 08.24.2019: Roller coasters at Six Flags in California, selfie video of riders, lots of fun and adrenalin, extreme riding, laughing and screaming of excitement
4k00:14On the Kitchen Beautiful Couple Makes Breakfasts. Guy Impresses His Lady By Juggling with Oranges. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:05Happy young woman holding many beautiful Christmas gift boxes makes selfie on background of xmas tree at green background. Christmas decoration.
4k00:06Joyful young Caucasian woman receiving present, saying Wow. While posing on green studio background. Christmas decorations.
4k00:08Joyful young Caucasian woman receives a gift, saying Yes. Emotions of delight, admiration, joy, happiness. While posing on green studio background. Christmas decorations. Christmas sale concept.
4k00:15Many gifts. A girl wearing pajama dreams of a present. Christmas sale concept. Shopaholic. While posing on green studio background. Christmas decorations.
4k00:17Joyful young Caucasian woman opens gift box during holidays. Emotions of delight, saying Wow. Christmas decorations.
Related video keywords
admirationadorableamazedbirthdayboxcatchcelebrationcharmingcheerfulchristmascuriositycuriouscutedecorationdelightdreamemotionexcitedexpressionfairyfemalefestivefungetgiftgirlgivinggladhappinessholdholidayholidaysjoyfullovelymagicmiraclenicepackagepositivepresentprettyshakesmilesurpriseteenagewisheswomanwowyoungyoung adult