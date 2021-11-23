 
0

Stock video

Portrait two cute funny children,boy and girl dressed in costumes in superheroes,in red cloaks and blue-red masks,hold hands,look into each other's eyes, then run forward demonstrates their hero power

G

By GemelStocK

  • Stock footage ID: 1082811169
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV280.5 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV8.9 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV1.8 MB

