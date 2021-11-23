0
Stock video
Serious bearded man in an expensive suit typing something on his phone while sitting on a park bench outdoors
G
By GemelStocK
- Stock footage ID: 1082811160
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|657.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:28Young bearded business man sitting in car very upset and stressed after hard failure and moving in traffic jam
4k00:20Cheerful and happy young man with beard actively dancing while walking down the street on sunset background. He's wearing a brown jacket. Urban concrete park next to business center. Sunny.
hd00:21Portrait of a businessman with glasses working concentrated with his computer - slow tracking shot
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:20Cheerful and happy young man with beard actively is dancing while walking down the street on urban background. Urban concrete park next to business center.
4k00:16Portrait of a Confident Happy Businessman Wearing a Casual Suit, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
4k00:17Portrait of a Confident Happy Businessman Wearing a Casual Suit, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Acrobatic jump of professional kite surfer on the sea wave, athlete showing sport trick jumping with kite and board in air. Extreme water sport and summer vacations concept
4k00:09Business man in an expensive suit in a red tie with a handsome bearded senior businessman, stands on the street next to a business building and looks into the camera.
4k00:14Senior athlete at the age goes with a surfboard on the beach. A retired athlete goes to sea, goes to ride the waves on a surfboard.
4k00:11Serious bearded man in an expensive suit typing something on his phone while sitting on a park bench outdoors
4k00:21Portrait senior man wearing Protective Face Mask COVID-19 coronavirus infection man out and about in the city streets evening the day, wearing a face mask against air pollution and covid19 coronavirus
4k00:08Close-up of a man's face, portrait of an elderly man with a beard, close-up of the lower part of the face, talking head of a business man standing in the street, looking at the camera, slow motion.
Related video keywords
1920 x 10804096 x 23044kalonebeardedbusinessbusiness mancasualcaucasiancheckingcitycommutingconfidentcupdiverseelderlyethnicethnicityeyeglassesfinancefinancialhandsomehappyhdholdinglifestylelookingmalemanmaturenewsnewspaperoldoneoutsidepaperpersonportraitreadreadingrelaxedseniorsittingsmartstreetstylesuituhdyoung