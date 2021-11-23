0
Stock video
Pan right view of medieval Gergeti Trinity Church located against cloudy blue sky on sunny day in highlands of Georgia
A
- Stock footage ID: 1082810680
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|484.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11Caucasian man runs along the snowy ridge, next to the Gergeti Trinity Church in Kazbegi, Georgia.
4k00:49Georgia showplace / Gergeti Trinity Church in Tsminda Sameba, Kazbegi, Georgia. Epic religious and historical monument of architecture at summer sunny day - Aerial drone view
4k00:13Tilt up view of medieval Gergeti Trinity Church located against cloudy blue sky on sunny day in highlands of Georgia
4k00:18Aerial footage of the Gergeti Trinity Church of the Holy Trinity in the snowy caucasus mountains of Kazbegi, Georgia. Drone flying around lonely medieval church.
4k00:17Aerial footage of the Gergeti Trinity Church of the Holy Trinity in the snowy caucasus mountains of Kazbegi, Georgia. Drone flying around lonely medieval church.
4k00:16View From The Cristian Cross On Gergeti Trinity Church Or Tsminda Sameba On Background - Holy Trinity Church Near Village Of Gergeti In Georgia. Kazbegi. Winter Season. Blue Sky.
4k00:24Gergeti Trinity Church Or Tsminda Sameba - Holy Trinity Church Near Village Of Gergeti In Georgia. Kazbegi. Winter Season. Blue Sky.
Related video keywords
agedarchitecturebeliefblue skybuildingchapelchristianchurchcloudyconstructioncountrysideculturedaytimeexteriorfaithfrom belowgeorgiagergetiheritagehighlandhistoriclandmarklow anglemedievalmountainoldorthodoxoutdoorspan rightrangereligionridgerocksightseeingspiritstructuresymbolterraintowertraditiontrinityweatheredworship