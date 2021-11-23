 
Pan right view of medieval Gergeti Trinity Church located against cloudy blue sky on sunny day in highlands of Georgia

By Anton Gvozdikov

  • Stock footage ID: 1082810680
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV484.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.3 MB

