0
Stock video
cheerful businessman sitting in the park with sandwich and tablet. a respectable successful businessman in a brown suit sits in a city park by a tree, a bag with documents. lawyer at a business lunch
p
- Stock footage ID: 1082809441
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|2.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|70.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|14 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21cheerful businessman sitting in the park with sandwich and mobile. a respectable successful businessman in a brown suit sits in a city park by a tree, a bag with documents. lawyer at a business lunch
4k00:24 Business School. startup Businessman working in tablet to find solution. Student sit outside on Quad lawn of University of Illinois college campus in Urbana Champaign. University Campus
4k00:24 Business School. startup Businessman working in tablet to find solution. Student sit outside on Quad lawn of University of Illinois college campus in Urbana Champaign. University Campus
Same model in other videos
4k00:35a man in an orange vest and protective helmet makes notes on the shipment.Engineer Checking Documents At Dock workers using tablet.Business handshake in a shipyard. Shipbuilding.sea port workers
4k00:13Farmer In The Field. Agricultural Male walking in fields at sunset Rear view of senior farmer standing in soybean field examining crop at sunset. Organic farming, Farmers field. Green farmers field.
4k00:36Businessman Portrait from behind on the Streets of London .the manager, rear view, walks down a European street in old London, Talking on the Phone. status Man in an Expensive brown Suit Talking.
4k00:22safari style traveler, takes a selfie Tourism Image,Best Places to visit in Dubai, Amazing architecture Design, Islamic concept Ramadan and Eid Background 2021, Beautiful Mosque in the world
4k00:16panoramic shot of the El Sahaba Mosque, granite, religion, travel, famous places, archeology, geology, Sharm El Sheikh, Africa, Egypt,
4k00:15a man in a suit and tie on the background of a large business center shows thumbs up.concept business, stylish man, labor cooperation,building, white collars, three-piece suit,Businessman showing OK
Related video keywords
academicaccountantbeardbingobookbusinessbusiness ethnicitybusinessmanbusinessman clientcareercoach officecollegecollege tutorcompanycooperationcorporatecorporate informationdevelopmentdistance educationeducationentrepreneurfinanceforeign educationfreelancegradhappylawlawyerlearnlunchmalemanmanagementparkpersonphotogenicschoolschool softwaresittingstartupstudentstudent universitystudystudyingsuccessteacher teachingteamuniversityworking