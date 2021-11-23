0
Stock video
NORWALK, CT, USA -FEBRUARY 18, 2021: Towing service man is bringing car to parking in snow day
M
- Stock footage ID: 1082807881
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|202.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:18airfield. Aircraft towing. Preparing the plane for flight. Airport technical services. Airplane Service. Aerial view. airplane Unnamed,
4k00:10Aircraft marshal directs an airplane in the night to move towards hangar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:41MELBOURNE - APRIL 2019: Truck driver of breakdown support and towing service truck towing a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicle. Every year about 1.2 million cars broken down in Australia.
4k00:15Tow car. Glow points and line formation of tow truck. 4k animation. Breakdown crane with with a platform for transporting cars. Digital technology visualization of 3d.
4k00:11Aircraft coordinator signals an airplane in the night to move towards hangar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).