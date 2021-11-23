0
Stock video
Strasbourg, France, August 2021: tram rides past building of European Court of Human Rights, PALACE OF HUMAN RIGHTS, concept of Convention for Protection Fundamental Freedoms, complaint of violations
K
By Kittyfly
- Stock footage ID: 1082807587
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|142.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11STRASBOURG, FRANCE 16 SEP 2014. European Court of Human Rights. Modern architecture of building of ECHR. Travel to Europe institution landmark. Europe, EU international law. United justice convention.
hd00:12Melbourne, Australia - December 2018: Cars and a tram pass The Old Magistrates Court Building in La Trobe Street with modern high rise buildings behind.
4k00:10STRASBOURG, FRANCE 16 SEP 2014. European Court of Human Rights. Modern architecture of building of ECHR. Travel to Europe institution landmark. Europe, EU international law. United justice convention.
4k00:14STRASBOURG, FRANCE 16 SEP 2014. European Court of Human Rights. Modern architecture of building of ECHR. Travel to Europe institution landmark. Europe, EU international law. United justice convention.
Related video keywords
administrativeadvocatesalliancebuildingcassationcentercomplaintconstitutionalcouncilcourtcourt of justiceculturaleditorialeueuropaeuropeeuropean courteuropean unionfederalfederationfrancegoverngovernmenthumanhuman rightsinternationaljudgmentsjurisdictionjusticenationofficeorderspalacepolicypoliticpoliticalpowerfulregistrarrightsstatestatesstrasbourgtramunionunitedunlawful