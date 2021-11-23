0
Stock video
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - JULY 08 2021: Manager searches information on holotropic breathwork visiting seminar landing via modern laptop at table in office closeup on July 08 in Kazan
O
By OKIOKI
- Stock footage ID: 1082807137
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|635 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - AUGUST 29 2017: Young smiling man talks on microphone from spectator stands in large modern conference hall on August 29 in Kazan
4k00:09KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 08 2020: Young blond man with stylish glasses surfs internet on mobile phone in modern company office close view on February 08 in Kazan
4k00:09KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 08 2020: Handsome blond man with glasses in black t-shirt works on laptop at wooden table in modern company office closeup on February 08 in Kazan
4k00:08KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 08 2020: Bearded blond guy with glasses in black t-shirt works on laptop at wooden table in modern company office spacious room on February 08 in Kazan
hd00:09KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - AUGUST 29 2017: Young man in white shirt sits and speaks to audience at conference against large screen on wall on August 29 in Kazan
Related video keywords
breathworkcareclosecloseupconcerncropdiseaseeducationextremehandhealthholotropicillnessinformationkazanknowknowledgelandinglaptoplearnmanmanagermasterclassmentalofficepsychiatrypsychologicalpsychologyrelaxationroomscreensearchseminarsicknesstabletatarstantechniquetherapytreattreatmentviewvisitwebsitewellbeingwellness