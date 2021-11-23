0
Stock video
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - MAY 14 2021: Gas bottles on deck of large old ship with scaffolds in light spacious repairing dock at marine industrial complex zoom out
O
By OKIOKI
- Stock footage ID: 1082807107
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|570.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10High scaffolds near old fishing ship hull and gas bottles on deck in spacious dry repairing dock of industrial complex
4k00:09KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - MAY 14 2021: Section of restored vessel with hull made of metal sheets and high scaffolds nearby in spacious dry repairing dock
4k00:10Motion to renewable crab vessel with scaffolds gas bottles and glowing led lamp in spacious dry dock of industrial complex
4k00:14Motion to renewable vessel with supplies and high scaffolds standing in spacious dry repairing dock at industrial complex
Related video keywords
assemblebottlecomplexcontrolcylinderdeckdetaildockdryengineeringequipmentgasgearheavyindustrialindustryironkazanlargemachinemachinerymaintenancemarinemechanicalmotornewoldpartpowerrepairrestorationrustyscaffoldserviceshipspacioussteelsupplysystemtatarstantechnologytransportvehiclevesselweldingzoomout