0

Stock video

KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - MAY 14 2021: Employees in uniform control installing of new engine in hold of renewable ship in light spacious dry repairing dock

O

By OKIOKI

  • Stock footage ID: 1082807098
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV440 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.9 MB

