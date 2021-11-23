 
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - MAY 14 2021: Section of restored vessel with hull made of metal sheets and high scaffolds nearby in spacious dry repairing dock

By OKIOKI

  • Stock footage ID: 1082807095
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV552.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.4 MB

