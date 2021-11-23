0
Stock video
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - MAY 14 2021: Transporting green engine hanging on large hook along light spacious dry repairing dock with equipment low angle shot
O
By OKIOKI
- Stock footage ID: 1082807089
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|374.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - MAY 14 2021: New light green engine with foil stands on floor near large old metal ship part in light spacious dry repairing dock
4k00:13KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - JULY 08 2021: Green main engine on pallets near renewable fishing vessel with equipment in spacious dry dock at industrial complex
4k00:11KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - MAY 27 2021: Team of workers in uniform prepares contemporary green ship engine at construction site in spacious dry repairing dock footage change on May 27 in Kazan
4k00:06KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - JULY 08 2021: Contemporary main engine on floor and renewable fishing ship with high scaffolds in dry dock at industrial complex
4k00:08KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - MAY 14 2021: Employees in uniform control installing of new engine in hold of renewable ship in light spacious dry repairing dock
4k00:06KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - MAY 14 2021: Huge colorful engine with foil stands on wooden tray on floor in light spacious dry repairing dock with equipment
4k00:09KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - JULY 08 2021: New huge main engine to install on floor and repaired crab vessel with scaffolds in spacious dry dock at industrial complex