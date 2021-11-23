 
0

Stock video

KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - MAY 14 2021: Motion along empty spacious lower hold with supports to deck with railings of new ship in light dry repairing dock

O

By OKIOKI

  • Stock footage ID: 1082807086
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV388 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV6.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.3 MB

