0

Stock video

KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - JULY 30 2021: Man takes and turns glass bottle of delicious soda drink above light grey table in dark room with led lamp close view on July 30 in Kazan

O

By OKIOKI

  • Stock footage ID: 1082807032
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV741.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.9 MB

