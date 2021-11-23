 
Portsmouth, England - 23rd November 2021, Spitbank Fort in the Solent a 19th Century sea fort built by Palmerston,

By Cristiano Paradiso

  • Stock footage ID: 1082806765
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV100.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV37.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.5 MB

