0
Stock video
Footage B Roll of Pouring coffee stream from machine in cup. Home making hot Espresso. Using filter holder. Flowing fresh ground coffee. Drinking roasted black coffee in the morning.
M
By Morocko
- Stock footage ID: 1082806099
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|100.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Barista making latte art in specialty coffee shop. Professional man making pouring stream milk with espresso
4k00:20Footage B Roll of Pouring coffee stream from machine in cup. Home making hot Espresso. Using filter holder. Flowing fresh ground coffee. Drinking roasted black coffee in the morning.
hd00:31Making Fresh coffee going out from a coffee espresso machine. Shoot on Digital Cinema Camera in slow motion
4k00:37Pouring coffee stream from professional machine in cup. Barista man making double espresso, using filter holder. Flowing fresh ground coffee. Drinking roasted black coffee in the morning.
4k00:29Pouring coffee stream from professional machine in cup. Barista man making double espresso, using filter holder. Flowing fresh ground coffee. Drinking roasted black coffee in the morning
hd00:13Customer makes mobile online cashless payment with cell phone, waitress behind the counter confirms payment on touch screen device in modern trendy coffee shop cafe