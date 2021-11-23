0
Stock video
Brides cut off a piece of wedding cake with the inscription "Love"
V
By Vitstyle
- Stock footage ID: 1082805928
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|45.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Cut the wedding cake. The bride and groom cut the wedding cake. Wedding cake with sparklers in several tiers. Detail of wedding cake cutting by newlyweds
4k00:29Newlyweds at the wedding cut the wedding cake with a knife. The bride and groom cut a sweet white cake. Husband and wife at a wedding banquet with guests. End of the wedding. Final of the celebration.
4k00:06Banquet table with delicious assortment of catering food, lots of small goblets with fruits ice-cream or jellied snacks, sweet desserts at buffet counter at celebration party. Self-service catering