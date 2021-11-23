 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Beautiful wedding cake with the inscription "Love" on top.

V

By Vitstyle

  • Stock footage ID: 1082805841
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP432.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

Cut the wedding cake. The bride and groom cut the wedding cake. Wedding cake with sparklers in several tiers. Detail of wedding cake cutting by newlyweds
hd00:09Cut the wedding cake. The bride and groom cut the wedding cake. Wedding cake with sparklers in several tiers. Detail of wedding cake cutting by newlyweds
wedding pastries on sweet table closeup
hd00:07wedding pastries on sweet table closeup
wedding cake near arch for the evening ceremony
hd00:15wedding cake near arch for the evening ceremony
Close up of a bride and groom cutting their wedding cake.
hd00:20Close up of a bride and groom cutting their wedding cake.
Beautiful rich buffet. Beautiful lighting. Close up. The camera is in motion.
hd00:11Beautiful rich buffet. Beautiful lighting. Close up. The camera is in motion.
Delicious wedding reception candy bar dessert table.
hd00:19Delicious wedding reception candy bar dessert table.
Lots of heart shaped cakes with gold color edible coating. Cakes for Saint Valentine Day. Small patisserie concept. Top view
hd00:10Lots of heart shaped cakes with gold color edible coating. Cakes for Saint Valentine Day. Small patisserie concept. Top view
Georgian figurines on a wedding cake in Georgia
hd00:08Georgian figurines on a wedding cake in Georgia

Related video keywords