 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A man holds a blank green screen chroma key sign and shouts into megaphone outside the White House in Washington DC.

C

By Chiarascura

  • Stock footage ID: 1082805751
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV111 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

Hand with magnifier - Hand Holding Magnifying Glass - Cartoon vector animation on Green screen background - detective holding Magnifier on Chroma key background
4k00:10Hand with magnifier - Hand Holding Magnifying Glass - Cartoon vector animation on Green screen background - detective holding Magnifier on Chroma key background
Blank speech bubble with space for writing text on transparent background with alpha channel.
4k00:10Blank speech bubble with space for writing text on transparent background with alpha channel.
Red T shirt - Red boy shirt cartoon animated icon on Green screen background - 4K animation
4k00:10Red T shirt - Red boy shirt cartoon animated icon on Green screen background - 4K animation
Closeup mugshot photo of man holding green screen blank sign in hands.
4k00:19Closeup mugshot photo of man holding green screen blank sign in hands.
Man holds a blank green screen chroma key sign for protest outside White House in Washington, DC. Tracking points for custom sign message.
4k00:13Man holds a blank green screen chroma key sign for protest outside White House in Washington, DC. Tracking points for custom sign message.
A man holds a blank green screen sign and talks into megaphone for protest outside White House in Washington, DC. Tracking points for custom sign message.
4k00:13A man holds a blank green screen sign and talks into megaphone for protest outside White House in Washington, DC. Tracking points for custom sign message.
A man holds a blank green screen chroma key sign and shouts into megaphone outside the White House in Washington DC.
4k00:13A man holds a blank green screen chroma key sign and shouts into megaphone outside the White House in Washington DC.
Cool minimalistic animated document sign with rejected and confirmed act sign. Verification contract conceptual 2D video clip. Shape animation.
4k00:10Cool minimalistic animated document sign with rejected and confirmed act sign. Verification contract conceptual 2D video clip. Shape animation.
Same model in other videos
Diverse people remote learning during quarantine, listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast.
4k00:10Diverse people remote learning during quarantine, listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast.
Young man engaged in a video conference with his doctor via telehealth or telemed on a wireless mobile device tablet pc. Male doctor giving health recommendations.
4k00:08Young man engaged in a video conference with his doctor via telehealth or telemed on a wireless mobile device tablet pc. Male doctor giving health recommendations.
Very excited lucky young man wins big using personal computer at home, Wow Woohoo Woo Yes Concept of happy successful businessman.
4k00:07Very excited lucky young man wins big using personal computer at home, Wow Woohoo Woo Yes Concept of happy successful businessman.
Family having a video call with grandmother during thanksgiving dinner, happy family greeting a remote guest. Concept of remote holiday meal.
4k00:18Family having a video call with grandmother during thanksgiving dinner, happy family greeting a remote guest. Concept of remote holiday meal.
With butt in the air, man does pike pushups on a tropical beach.
4k00:23With butt in the air, man does pike pushups on a tropical beach.
Family cross country skiing in a snow covered forest with a teen boy in front in slow motion.
4k00:09Family cross country skiing in a snow covered forest with a teen boy in front in slow motion.
Young hip man smiling plays piano while family watches and laughs. People have fun in living room. Concept home activities togetherness.
4k00:20Young hip man smiling plays piano while family watches and laughs. People have fun in living room. Concept home activities togetherness.
Smiling young hip man having a video chat, as seen from the point of view of a computer screen. Isolated on green screen chroma key. Concept remote video chat with friends family.
4k00:33Smiling young hip man having a video chat, as seen from the point of view of a computer screen. Isolated on green screen chroma key. Concept remote video chat with friends family.

Related video keywords