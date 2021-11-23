0
Stock video
Mincing organic red bell peppers on a wood cutting board.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1082805526
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|528.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Super Slow Motion Shot of Flying Cuts of Colorful Vegetables and Water Drops on Black background at 1000fps.
4k00:29Happy family mom dad and kids siblings cooking together, young parents teaching children son daughter learning cutting fresh vegetable salad prepare healthy food in modern kitchen interior together
4k00:23Chef salt grilled meat at stone cutting board. Closeup man hands salting steak in slow motion. Close up hands finishing ready steak. Closeup grill meat dish with vegetables at professional kitchen.
4k00:23Aerial: Wide and Closeup variety of shots showing harvesting machine cutting down ripe sugarcane crop ready to be transported and refined. Sustainable Biofuel and Organic food concept.
hd00:19Foodvideo footage shot in slow motion. Cheese is being grated on the plate of freshly-cooked Italian pasta. Chef grating hard cheese. Cooking seafood pasta. Shot in hd
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:30Arrangement of whole and cut fresh ripe figs with soft juicy flesh composed on rough wooden table
4k00:37Man holding the chop knife to peeling and shelling a green fresh coconut on the beach, Rio de Janeiro