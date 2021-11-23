 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Flat lay. Step by step. Chocolate mug cakes garnished with whipped cream and chocolate hearts and lips.

A

By Arina P Habich

  • Stock footage ID: 1082805478
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV549.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.5 MB

Related stock videos

Falling drop into coffee cup, super slow motion at 1000 fps.
4k00:15Falling drop into coffee cup, super slow motion at 1000 fps.
Barista making of cafe latte art, heart shape
4k00:09Barista making of cafe latte art, heart shape
Happy young family couple relaxing talking laughing holding cups drinking coffee tea sitting on sofa together in living room, loving husband and wife bonding enjoying pleasant conversation at home
hd00:07Happy young family couple relaxing talking laughing holding cups drinking coffee tea sitting on sofa together in living room, loving husband and wife bonding enjoying pleasant conversation at home
Barista making latte art in specialty coffee shop. Professional man making pouring stream milk with espresso
4k00:13Barista making latte art in specialty coffee shop. Professional man making pouring stream milk with espresso
Smiling carefree friends enjoying drinking together in bar. Group of happy young men drinking cold draft beer, chatting and having good time at pub. Laughing men on night out drinking beer on counter.
4k00:19Smiling carefree friends enjoying drinking together in bar. Group of happy young men drinking cold draft beer, chatting and having good time at pub. Laughing men on night out drinking beer on counter.
Footage B Roll of Pouring coffee stream from machine in cup. Home making hot Espresso. Using filter holder. Flowing fresh ground coffee. Drinking roasted black coffee in the morning.
4k00:20Footage B Roll of Pouring coffee stream from machine in cup. Home making hot Espresso. Using filter holder. Flowing fresh ground coffee. Drinking roasted black coffee in the morning.
Beer is pouring into angled glass. IPA on tap. Cold Light Beer in a glass with water drops. Craft Beer forming waves close up. Freshness and froth. Bar background. Microbrewery craft beer.
hd00:20Beer is pouring into angled glass. IPA on tap. Cold Light Beer in a glass with water drops. Craft Beer forming waves close up. Freshness and froth. Bar background. Microbrewery craft beer.
Beer pouring and splashing in super slow motion. Shot on Phantom Flex 4K high speed camera.
4k00:27Beer pouring and splashing in super slow motion. Shot on Phantom Flex 4K high speed camera.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Contemporary motion gif art. Hand holds cup of coffee or tea and spinning.
4k00:08Contemporary motion gif art. Hand holds cup of coffee or tea and spinning.
Young couple having coffee in bed
4k00:07Young couple having coffee in bed
Bottle of maple syrup being poured over a stack of delicious plate of pancakes on a table, with soft interior lighting. Close up shot on 4k PHANTOM FLEX camera.
4k00:25Bottle of maple syrup being poured over a stack of delicious plate of pancakes on a table, with soft interior lighting. Close up shot on 4k PHANTOM FLEX camera.
Young adult couple in loft apartment having coffee across table
4k00:21Young adult couple in loft apartment having coffee across table

Related video keywords