0
Stock video
Sauteeing spinach for spinach and ham frittata.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1082805451
Video clip length: 00:44FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|782.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:27Green fresh smoothie blended in blender, top view. Healthy eating concept. Super slow motion filmed on high speed cinematic camera.
hd00:15The cook pours chopped spinach from the cutting wooden board to the glass bowl, making the vegetable salad, cooking with greens, vitamin and healthy food, vegetarian meals, Full HD Prores 422 HQ
4k00:26Fresh fruit and vegetables smoothie blended in blender, back view. Healthy eating concept. Super slow motion filmed on high speed cinematic camera.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:20Old ethnic Chinese Asian woman harvesting choy sum / bok choy (Asian spinach) into wicker baskets at sunrise on the terraces of Tungan village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:12Old ethnic Chinese Asian men walking with wicker baskets at sunset on the terraces of Tungan village China. Harvest choy sum / bok choy (Asian spinach). Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:13Portrait of ethnic happy Chinese Asian woman farmer with wicker baskets full of produce waving to say hello on the terraces of Tungan village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.