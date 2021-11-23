 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Sauteeing spinach for spinach and ham frittata.

A

By Arina P Habich

  • Stock footage ID: 1082805451
Video clip length: 00:44FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV782.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15 MB

Related stock videos

Green fresh smoothie blended in blender, top view. Healthy eating concept. Super slow motion filmed on high speed cinematic camera.
4k00:27Green fresh smoothie blended in blender, top view. Healthy eating concept. Super slow motion filmed on high speed cinematic camera.
Vegan Buddha bowl with quinoa and chickpea
hd00:35Vegan Buddha bowl with quinoa and chickpea
Vegetarian Buddha bowl. Organic and clean food. Healthy and balanced diet eating
hd00:34Vegetarian Buddha bowl. Organic and clean food. Healthy and balanced diet eating
Green smoothie blended in blender, top view, slow motion. Healthy eating concept.
hd00:10Green smoothie blended in blender, top view, slow motion. Healthy eating concept.
The cook pours chopped spinach from the cutting wooden board to the glass bowl, making the vegetable salad, cooking with greens, vitamin and healthy food, vegetarian meals, Full HD Prores 422 HQ
hd00:15The cook pours chopped spinach from the cutting wooden board to the glass bowl, making the vegetable salad, cooking with greens, vitamin and healthy food, vegetarian meals, Full HD Prores 422 HQ
Grilled chicken and vegetables
hd00:34Grilled chicken and vegetables
Fresh fruit and vegetables smoothie blended in blender, back view. Healthy eating concept. Super slow motion filmed on high speed cinematic camera.
4k00:26Fresh fruit and vegetables smoothie blended in blender, back view. Healthy eating concept. Super slow motion filmed on high speed cinematic camera.
Healthy vegan smoothie with fruits. Beautiful happy young woman in casual home clothes is preparing fitness cocktail with vegetable milk and different season fruits on the kitchen at home. Sporty meal
hd00:14Healthy vegan smoothie with fruits. Beautiful happy young woman in casual home clothes is preparing fitness cocktail with vegetable milk and different season fruits on the kitchen at home. Sporty meal

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Old ethnic Chinese Asian woman harvesting choy sum / bok choy (Asian spinach) into wicker baskets at sunrise on the terraces of Tungan village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:20Old ethnic Chinese Asian woman harvesting choy sum / bok choy (Asian spinach) into wicker baskets at sunrise on the terraces of Tungan village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
Old ethnic Chinese Asian men walking with wicker baskets at sunset on the terraces of Tungan village China. Harvest choy sum / bok choy (Asian spinach). Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:12Old ethnic Chinese Asian men walking with wicker baskets at sunset on the terraces of Tungan village China. Harvest choy sum / bok choy (Asian spinach). Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
Portrait of ethnic happy Chinese Asian woman farmer with wicker baskets full of produce waving to say hello on the terraces of Tungan village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:13Portrait of ethnic happy Chinese Asian woman farmer with wicker baskets full of produce waving to say hello on the terraces of Tungan village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
Portrait of ethnic happy Chinese Asian woman farmer with wicker baskets full of produce waving to say hello on the terraces of Tungan village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:12Portrait of ethnic happy Chinese Asian woman farmer with wicker baskets full of produce waving to say hello on the terraces of Tungan village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.

Related video keywords