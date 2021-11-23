 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The mirrored surface of a small river reflects the sky and coastal bushes

A

By Alex___photo

  • Stock footage ID: 1082805391
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4156.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV53.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.5 MB

Related stock videos

Green Jungle Trees and Palms Against Blue Sky and Shining Sun. Travel Vacation Nature Concept. Look Up View in Tropical Forest Background. 4K Slowmotion Steadycam Footage. Bali, Indonesia.
4k00:27Green Jungle Trees and Palms Against Blue Sky and Shining Sun. Travel Vacation Nature Concept. Look Up View in Tropical Forest Background. 4K Slowmotion Steadycam Footage. Bali, Indonesia.
Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:30Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
landslide, flood, cloudburst in india 2013 , killed six to seven thousand pilgrims . Three story building collapsed in Ganga river.
hd00:29landslide, flood, cloudburst in india 2013 , killed six to seven thousand pilgrims . Three story building collapsed in Ganga river.
Banff National Park aerial view, flying over the Bow River in the Canadian Rockies during summer, Alberta, Canada.
4k00:30Banff National Park aerial view, flying over the Bow River in the Canadian Rockies during summer, Alberta, Canada.
Aerial flight with drone over the famous Skogar waterfall in Iceland. It is located on the South of the island. Image taken with action drone camera causing distortion and blur. Slow motion shot
hd01:00Aerial flight with drone over the famous Skogar waterfall in Iceland. It is located on the South of the island. Image taken with action drone camera causing distortion and blur. Slow motion shot
Fog morning over the plain and river floodplain of the meadow near a rural village with a house, aerial view landscape
4k00:43Fog morning over the plain and river floodplain of the meadow near a rural village with a house, aerial view landscape
Aerial view of Munich City Germany at sunrise, Cathedral Church of Our Lady (Frauenkirche) in munich old town Marienplatz. Beautiful Munchen Skyline aerial view at morning. Munich skyline panoramic.
4k00:32Aerial view of Munich City Germany at sunrise, Cathedral Church of Our Lady (Frauenkirche) in munich old town Marienplatz. Beautiful Munchen Skyline aerial view at morning. Munich skyline panoramic.
Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K
4k00:15Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty orbiting at sunset, New York City, during summer. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot. 4k shot with a RED camera.
4k00:35Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty orbiting at sunset, New York City, during summer. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot. 4k shot with a RED camera.
Winter aerial view of orbiting the Statue of Liberty to downtown Manhattan during the day light. 4k shot with a RED camera.
4k00:40Winter aerial view of orbiting the Statue of Liberty to downtown Manhattan during the day light. 4k shot with a RED camera.
Aerial view of East River heading towards downtown Manhattan, New York City in bright lighting with lens flares. Wide shot. 4k shot with a RED camera.
4k00:14Aerial view of East River heading towards downtown Manhattan, New York City in bright lighting with lens flares. Wide shot. 4k shot with a RED camera.
Berlin at Night Aerial Hyperlapse, Motion Time Lapse of Alexanderplatz TV Tower Establishing Shot and beautiful city lights, Hyper Lapse in September 2020
4k00:08Berlin at Night Aerial Hyperlapse, Motion Time Lapse of Alexanderplatz TV Tower Establishing Shot and beautiful city lights, Hyper Lapse in September 2020

Related video keywords