0
Stock video
The mirrored surface of a small river reflects the sky and coastal bushes
A
By Alex___photo
- Stock footage ID: 1082805391
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|156.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|53.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:27Green Jungle Trees and Palms Against Blue Sky and Shining Sun. Travel Vacation Nature Concept. Look Up View in Tropical Forest Background. 4K Slowmotion Steadycam Footage. Bali, Indonesia.
4k00:30Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
hd00:29landslide, flood, cloudburst in india 2013 , killed six to seven thousand pilgrims . Three story building collapsed in Ganga river.
4k00:30Banff National Park aerial view, flying over the Bow River in the Canadian Rockies during summer, Alberta, Canada.
hd01:00Aerial flight with drone over the famous Skogar waterfall in Iceland. It is located on the South of the island. Image taken with action drone camera causing distortion and blur. Slow motion shot
4k00:43Fog morning over the plain and river floodplain of the meadow near a rural village with a house, aerial view landscape
4k00:32Aerial view of Munich City Germany at sunrise, Cathedral Church of Our Lady (Frauenkirche) in munich old town Marienplatz. Beautiful Munchen Skyline aerial view at morning. Munich skyline panoramic.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:35Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty orbiting at sunset, New York City, during summer. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot. 4k shot with a RED camera.
4k00:40Winter aerial view of orbiting the Statue of Liberty to downtown Manhattan during the day light. 4k shot with a RED camera.
4k00:14Aerial view of East River heading towards downtown Manhattan, New York City in bright lighting with lens flares. Wide shot. 4k shot with a RED camera.