0

Stock video

Industrial zone in the city. Collapse zone. Iron ore mining. Industrial tourism. Picturesque scenes. Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.

i

By iytokar

  • Stock footage ID: 1082805307
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV97 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.4 MB

