 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial shot. Slow Motion video of sailing boats on a race

E

By Elizaveta Galitckaia

  • Stock footage ID: 1082805280
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV36.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.2 MB

Related stock videos

Sailing yacht in wind waves at Arran Island sea bay in Scotland. Amazing seascape at Brodick port city. Lonely sail boar race at sun shine with fluffy clouds. Serene water scape and transportation
4k00:19Sailing yacht in wind waves at Arran Island sea bay in Scotland. Amazing seascape at Brodick port city. Lonely sail boar race at sun shine with fluffy clouds. Serene water scape and transportation
Yacht sailing on open sea at windy day aerial. Sun shine over white sail boat at ocean bay. Sailboat cruise at serene seascape. Amazing ship racing at summer sunny day. Cinematic drone shot
4k00:17Yacht sailing on open sea at windy day aerial. Sun shine over white sail boat at ocean bay. Sailboat cruise at serene seascape. Amazing ship racing at summer sunny day. Cinematic drone shot
GOREME - OCTOBER 13: Lots of hot air balloons flying over valleys on October 13, 2013 in Goreme, Turkey. Tourists from all over the world come to Cappadocia to make a trip in a hot-air balloons.
hd00:22GOREME - OCTOBER 13: Lots of hot air balloons flying over valleys on October 13, 2013 in Goreme, Turkey. Tourists from all over the world come to Cappadocia to make a trip in a hot-air balloons.
Aerial view team of Alaskan Husky dogsledding, USA - Aerial view of professional dogsledding handler with his team of trained husky dogs mountain pass, Alaska, USA, RED EPIC
hd00:23Aerial view team of Alaskan Husky dogsledding, USA - Aerial view of professional dogsledding handler with his team of trained husky dogs mountain pass, Alaska, USA, RED EPIC
GOREME - OCTOBER 13: Colorful hot air balloons flying over valleys on October 13, 2013 in Goreme, Turkey. Tourists from all over the world come to Cappadocia to make a trip in a hot-air balloons.
hd00:30GOREME - OCTOBER 13: Colorful hot air balloons flying over valleys on October 13, 2013 in Goreme, Turkey. Tourists from all over the world come to Cappadocia to make a trip in a hot-air balloons.
Aerial view of a pick-up truck driving thrugh a muddy field in winter
4k00:32Aerial view of a pick-up truck driving thrugh a muddy field in winter
AERIAL. Hight flight above car. Desert safari car sand dunning in the Dubai desert during sunset
4k00:15AERIAL. Hight flight above car. Desert safari car sand dunning in the Dubai desert during sunset
Sun reflection at closeup luxury yacht on ocean bay aerial. Wind white sails at passenger boat. Regatta race at open sea. Serene and calm seascape of Brodick Gulf, Arran Island, Scotland, Europe
4k00:20Sun reflection at closeup luxury yacht on ocean bay aerial. Wind white sails at passenger boat. Regatta race at open sea. Serene and calm seascape of Brodick Gulf, Arran Island, Scotland, Europe

Related video keywords