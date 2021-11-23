0
Stock video
Powdered sugar on Pandoro cake
F
- Stock footage ID: 1082805154
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|2704 × 1520
|MOV
|295.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13close up of a Pandoro, a typical Italian pastry eaten during the Christmas holidays and the New Year, The powdered sugar falls in slow motion on Pandora creating the Christmas magic.
4k00:20Man sprinkling with sweet powdered sugar on an Italian Pandoro, a typical Christmas cake, and hugging it on a wooden cutting board in the kitchen of home. Closeup of food.
4k00:20close up of a Pandoro, a typical Italian pastry eaten during the Christmas holidays and the New Year, The powdered sugar falls in slow motion on Pandora creating the Christmas magic.
4k00:11close up of a Pandoro, a typical Italian pastry eaten during the Christmas holidays and the New Year, The powdered sugar falls in slow motion on Pandora creating the Christmas magic.
4k00:27Man cutting a soft slice of an Italian Pandoro, a typical Christmas cake, and placing it on a wooden cutting board in the kitchen of home. Closeup of food.
4k00:16close up of a Pandoro, a typical Italian pastry eaten during the Christmas holidays and the New Year, The powdered sugar falls in slow motion on Pandora creating the Christmas magic.
4k00:19close up of a Pandoro, a typical Italian pastry eaten during the Christmas holidays and the New Year, The powdered sugar falls in slow motion on Pandora creating the Christmas magic.