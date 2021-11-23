0
Stock video
Aerial view 4k footage by drone of ocean blue waves crash on the rocks of the coast Surin beach, Phuket, Thailand.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1082805118
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|170.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|88.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:32Vitality of blue energy and clear ocean water. Powerful stormy sea waves in top-down drone shot perspective. Crashing wave line in Open Atlantic sea with foamy white texture.
4k00:17Camera is raising above from the thick fog above the beautiful ocean of clouds at sunrise. Sun is rising above the endless sea of clouds until the horizon. Amazing nature landscape, 4K drone in sky
4k00:22Aerial view waves break on white sand beach. Sea waves on the beautiful beach aerial view drone 4k shot.
4k00:21Drone view of beautiful seamless never ending footage while turquiose sea waves breaking on sandy coastline. Aerial shot of golden beach meeting deep blue ocean water and foamy waves
4k00:12Big Waves rolling from above. Top down 4k drone view on blue turquoise ocean, breaking waves, whitewash. Sunny day over the sea. Huge swell hitting shoreline. Powerful waves Oahu, Hawaii North Shore
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Aerial View of the White Sailing Catamaran Yacht and Jet Ski Driving by. Beautiful Weather with Calm Mirror Like Sea and Sun Shining. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:12Aerial Top Down View Shot of a Person Jet Skiing in Circles. Beautiful Blue Oceanic Waters and Sun is Shining. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
Related video keywords
4k footageaerial viewbaybeachbeautifulblueblue wavescloudscoastcoastlinecrashdroneholidayinspirationislandlandscapemountainnatureoceanoutdooroverviewpalmparadisephuket beachrelaxresortrocksandscenicseaseascapeseasonshoreskystonesummersummer seasunsunnysurfacesurin beachtexturethailandtranquil seatraveltreetropical naturevacationwaterwave